A new canvas for artists in God's Own Country

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
After the Kochi Biennale, God's Own Country is set to witness yet another global platform for art. The Kerala Government has initiated a contemporary art project, featuring the artworks of more than 250 Malayali artists from across the world, which will showcase art in the time of the pandemic.
The curated contemporary exhibition titled Lokame Tharavadu (The World is One Family), will run from March 10 to May 31 in six venues across Alappuzha and Ernakulam.
Kerala Finance Minister, TM Thomas Issac, said the unique exhibition will be organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation and curated by the renowned artist and curator Bose Krishnamachari.
According to Bose, “most artists have been confined to their homes for the last many months. This inspired many of us to profoundly think about our homes, surroundings and the world. These poignant thoughts led to the creation of the exhibition Lokame Tharavadu.”
This is one of the largest art exhibitions to involve Malayali artists from across the globe. More than 250 artists were invited to be part of the exhibition, 14 of whom practise art outside India, including in the Netherlands, France, the US, Australia, Turkey, Germany, England, Oman, Kuwait and Dubai.
Similar to the different sectors affected globally, the artist community, too, has suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic. In collaboration with the Kerala Government, 'Lokame Tharavadu' aims to help artists recover from the setback, Bose said.
Kerala government ministries such as Tourism and Culture along with the Lalit Kala Akademi, Loka Kerala Sabha, Muziris Heritage Project, Alappuzha Heritage Project, Coir Corporation, Port Museum, New Model Society, Karan Group of Companies, the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), will collaborate to make the exhibition a reality.
A committee has been formed with Members of Parliament, various administrative bodies and the authorities of the Alappuzha Municipality and Alappuzha District Panchayat, to oversee the execution and functioning of the three-month-long exhibition.
Parallel to this exhibition, the organisers will conduct a series of cultural programmes, conferences, and artist talks involving prominent performers, musicians, writers and academics from Kerala and outside. The academic programmes, talks and workshops will be curated by Curator and Writer Premjish Achari.
