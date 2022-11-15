Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch of Sports Talk, to stream 12 hours of sports-talk content. According to a TechCrunch report, viewers in the US can access seven new shows on Sports Talk without a Prime membership. The content is also available on Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming TV service, Freevee, and Amazon’s live radio app, Amp.

In July, the streaming service launched a new interface that included a dedicated sports tab for live sports, replays, and highlights.

The company has associated with Embassy Row, a production company, to launch the programming block.

The shows include Bonjour Sports Talk, hosted by sports broadcasters Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons; The Cari Champion Show with former ESPN anchor Cari Champion; Game Breakers; and The Power Hour with commentator and former tennis player Rennae Stubbs.

The shows will be broadcast from Monday to Friday. The entire programming block will be re-telecast, and episodes from the previous week will air throughout the weekend, TechCrunch reported.

