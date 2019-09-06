Bangalore Business Literature Festival to kick off on Saturday

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
The fifth edition of the country’s biggest business literature festival — the Bangalore Business Literature Festival (BBLF) — will kick off on Saturday.
BBLF has so far hosted more than 60 authors in its effort to build a platform for compelling stories and meaningful conversations since its first edition in 2015, a statement from the organisers said.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy; Mukund Rajan, who recently quit Tata Sons to start a billion dollar ESG (environment, social, governance) fund; Branding Guru Harish Bijoor; Games2Win star who sold his company to Disney, Alok Kejriwal; YourStory founder Shradha Sharma; prominent columnist R Jagannathan; Naveen Valsakumar, CEO of Notion Press, are among the 20-odd star author-speakers.
The day-long event will feature key issues facing India today.
R Jagannathan, whose book The Jobs Crisis in India will look deep into the employment scenario especially in the context of automation, artificial intelligence, among others. Sudheesh Venkatesh, Chief People Officer, Azim Premji Foundation, will present the crisis and opportunity facing Indian IT professionals, along with him.
2019 is the tenth anniversary of Murthy’s book A Better India A Better World. He will speak on his vision for India and its future especially in the context of the recent slowdown and recession headwinds blowing all around.
The tragic death of Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s has cast a shadow and has led to deep introspection among entrepreneurs about how far they could go with their dreams. The session on ‘Demystifying Entrepreneurship’, has three authors, who have written books recently, deglamorises start-up entrepreneurship through several stories and tries to offer a reality-check.
These books include: Shradha Sharma’s Cut the Crap & Jargon – Lessons from the Start-up Trenches; Nistha Tripathi’s – No Shortcuts – Rare Insights From 15 Successful Start-up Founders; Karthik Kumar’s – Don’t Start-up – What No One Tells You about Starting Your Own.
