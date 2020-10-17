Variety

British artist Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

Reuters NOTTINGHAM | Updated on October 17, 2020 Published on October 17, 2020

A new Banksy artwork is seen in Rothesay Avenue, Nottingham, Britain   -  REUTERS

The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

The work appeared on Tuesday on the red brick wall of a beauty salon, next to a bicycle that was locked to a metal signpost and missing its back wheel.

A picture of the work in the student area of the city was posted on Banksy's Instagram feed and website on Saturday.

Banksy is known for witty artworks that often make powerful references to world affairs.

His works this year have alluded to the coronavirus crisis and Black Lives Matter movement.

In August, he funded a boat crewed by volunteers to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Europe from Africa.

