On June 19, India won 43 shortlists across 13 categories at Cannes Lion 2023. Campaigns like JSW Steel Always Around, Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?, and #BringBack2011 have made it big in the international festival of creativity.

On day two, India secured 12 more shortlists across five more categories.

The roaring dozen from India

Cannes Lions — Creative B2B:

‘Lay’s Smart Farm’ for Lay’s by Leo Burnett

Cannes Lions — Creative Business Transformation:

‘Suvidha Centre’ for Unilever by VMLY&R/ VMLY&R Commerce for brand purpose and impact, and new relationship models

‘Lay’s Smart Farm’ for Lay’s by Leo Burnett

Cannes Lions — Creative Effectiveness:

‘Shah Rukh Khan-my-ad’ for Mondelez by Ogilvy for food and drink, single market, and market disruption

‘The Missing Chapter’ for Whisper by Leo Burnett for acquisition

Cannes Lions — Creative Strategy:

‘The Missing Chapter’ for Whisper by Leo Burnett for healthcare, and brave brands

Cannes Lions — Film:

‘Restaurant’ and ‘Airport’ campaigns for Zepto by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for retail

‘Asahi India Glass — Robbery’ for Asahi India Glass by Enormous Brands for consumer service and b2b

Cannes Lions — Mobile:

‘Fiama Talking Memes’ for Fiama by Brand David Communications and Ogilvy for targeted communications