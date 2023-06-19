Cannes Lions 2023, the International Festival of Creativity, is scheduled for four days from June 19 to June 30. Indian campaigns such as ‘JSW Steel Always Around’, ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ and ‘#BringBack2011’ have been shortlisted across 13 categories.

If you want to be present at Cannes Lions 2023, but could not make it to the event in person, don’t worry.

Here is a step-by-step guide to enjoy the show via virtual mode.

Cannes Lions 2023 Digital Experience

Head to Cannes Lions digital experience.

Choose the preferred membership plan between Lions Membership and Young Lions Membership.

Sign up or login with credentials.

Fill in the required details and personalizations. Tap Save once done.

Choose the membership and specify ‘Who is this for?’.

Continue to payment for the membership.

Perks included in Cannes Lions membership

One can live stream the show. Talks straight from Lumière and Debussy stages will now be virtually accessible.

First-seat experience at the international festival.

Talks from all official Festival stages will be available on-demand to members during the Festival and until June 2024. Talks will be available for 72 hours from the time it takes place.