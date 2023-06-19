Cannes Lions 2023, the International Festival of Creativity, is scheduled for four days from June 19 to June 30. Indian campaigns such as ‘JSW Steel Always Around’, ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ and ‘#BringBack2011’ have been shortlisted across 13 categories.
If you want to be present at Cannes Lions 2023, but could not make it to the event in person, don’t worry.
Here is a step-by-step guide to enjoy the show via virtual mode.
Cannes Lions 2023 Digital Experience
- Head to Cannes Lions digital experience.
- Choose the preferred membership plan between Lions Membership and Young Lions Membership.
- Sign up or login with credentials.
- Fill in the required details and personalizations. Tap Save once done.
- Choose the membership and specify ‘Who is this for?’.
- Continue to payment for the membership.
Perks included in Cannes Lions membership
- One can live stream the show. Talks straight from Lumière and Debussy stages will now be virtually accessible.
- First-seat experience at the international festival.
- Talks from all official Festival stages will be available on-demand to members during the Festival and until June 2024. Talks will be available for 72 hours from the time it takes place.