The 70th edition of Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is set to take place from June 19 to June 23. Cannes Lions put forward 17 categories, where India campaigns secured 43 shortlists across 13 categories. In Cannes Lions 2022, Dentsu Creative outperformed its peers. Here’s a list of Indian campaigns shortlisted for the Cannes Lions 2023.

43 India shortlists

Cannes Lions - Film Craft

Under this category, India bagged two shortlists position.

First, Campaign ‘JSW Steel Always Around’ for JSW Steel by Ogilvy Mumbai and Studio Eeksauras.

Second, ‘Ode to Mumbai | Acko loves Mumbai | #WelcomeChange’ for Acko General Insurance by Subhajit Mukherjee and Hungry Films.

Cannes Lions - PR

India bagged four shortlists for PR.

First, ‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ for Swiggy by Talented.Agency. Swiggy is the advertiser for the campaign.

Second, ‘#BringBack2011’ for Oreo India by Leo Burnett agency. Oreo Cookie has been its advertiser.

Third, ‘Tr. for Teacher‘ campaign for Navneet by FCB Interface and FCB Brasil.

Fourth, ‘Airtel 175 Replayed’for Airtel by Leo Burnett. Airtel Telecommunications is the advertiser.

Cannes Lions - Outdoor

The shortlist was bagged by ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ for Mortein by dentsu Creative agency.

Cannes Lions - Entertainment Lions For Gaming

‘Machine Gun Mouth’ campaign for BGMI by DDB Mudra Group has been shortlisted for this category.

Cannes Lions - Entertainment Lions for Sports

‘Airtel 175 Replayed’ won the shortlist place from India under this category. The campaign for Airtel from Leo Burnett agency, has been sub-categorised under two segments- brand storytelling and sports live experience.

Cannes Lions - Industry Craft

India bagged five shortlists in Industry Craft.

‘Untangling The Politics Of Hair’ for Stir by FCB India for outdoor.

‘The Everything Book‘ for Vedantu by Dentsu Creative for brand and communications design; and print and publishing.

‘Untangling The Politics Of Hair- Poster 1’ and ‘Untangling The Politics Of Hair- Poster 3’ for Stir by FCB India for outdoor.

Cannes Lions - Direct

‘#BringBack2011’ for Oreo Cookie by Leo Burnett.

‘Or Travel On Cleartrip’ for Cleartrip by Talented.Agency.

Cannes Lions -Print & Publishing

‘Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ campaign for Swiggy by Talented. Agency.

Cannes Lions - Radio & Audio

‘The Unheard Playlist’ campaign for Spotify by Wondrlab India for breakthrough on a budget.

Cannes Lions - Design

‘The Everything Book’ for Vedantu by Dentsu Creative for promotional printed media.

Cannes Lions -Media

‘#NoPressure Delivery’ for Ralco by BBDO India.

‘Suraksha Ka Teeka‘ for Mortein by Dentsu Creative for healthcare; Use of ambient media (small scale); and social behaviour and cultural insight.

‘Or Travel On Cleartrip’ for Cleartrip by Talented.Agency for use of print.

‘The Everything Book’ for Vedantu by Dentsu Creative for corporate purpose and social responsibility.

‘The Missing Chapter’ for Whisper by EssenceMediacom and Leo Burnett agency formedia insights and strategy.

‘Trixy Cinegame, Bringing Alive 3 Layers Of Fun’ by Kwality Walls agency from Mindshare India for media insights and strategy.

‘Thumbstopping Beauty Biases’ for Dove by Mindshare India agency for the use of data and analytics.

Cannes Lions - Entertainment

‘Chatpat’ campaign for SOS Children’s Village by FCB Chicago, FCB Kinnect and FCB India for influencer and co-creation.

‘Airtel 175 Replayed’for Airtelby Leo Burnett for live entertainment; influencer and co-creation; partnerships with talent; and social behaviour with cultural insight.

‘Tr. for Teacher‘ campaign for Navneet by FCB Interface and FCB Brasil.

Cannes Lions - Social and Influencer

‘MTV Bothard’ for MTV by DDB Mudra Group.

‘Why is this a Swiggy ad’ for Swiggy by Talented.Agency.

‘#BringBack2011’ for Oreo Cookie by Leo Burnett.

‘The Great Celebrity Hack’ campaign for Burger King by Leo Burnett.