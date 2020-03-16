Coronavirus: RWITC suspends Mumbai, Pune horse racing until further notice

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Coronavirus has now impacted horse racing and off-course betting in Mumbai and Pune. Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has suspended operations from March 15 until further notice.
This came after the Maharashtra government applied section 144 of the CrPC, and barred public gathering in public places. The number of cases tested positive with Coronavirus is 105 in India, including 32 cases as of Sunday.
In accordance with the government’s appeal to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), RWITC has formally suspended racing and off-course betting operations from Sunday, March 15 until further notice, it said in a statement on Monday.
“The safety of the Royal Western India Turf Club staff and patrons is our top priority. We have taken the decision to suspend all activities at RWITC as a precautionary measure to help combat the spread of COVID-19. We request everyone to stay safe, keep indoors and maintain high spirits during this global health crisis,” said Zavaray Poonawala, Chairman, RWITC.
Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd. is an exclusive Indian sports club for horse racing, established in 1800, runs the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai and the Pune Race Course. According to its website, RWITC is an exclusive Club with about 7,566 members enrolled as on June 30, 2010.
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...