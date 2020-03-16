Coronavirus: RWITC suspends Mumbai, Pune horse racing until further notice

Coronavirus has now impacted horse racing and off-course betting in Mumbai and Pune. Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has suspended operations from March 15 until further notice.

This came after the Maharashtra government applied section 144 of the CrPC, and barred public gathering in public places. The number of cases tested positive with Coronavirus is 105 in India, including 32 cases as of Sunday.

In accordance with the government’s appeal to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), RWITC has formally suspended racing and off-course betting operations from Sunday, March 15 until further notice, it said in a statement on Monday.

“The safety of the Royal Western India Turf Club staff and patrons is our top priority. We have taken the decision to suspend all activities at RWITC as a precautionary measure to help combat the spread of COVID-19. We request everyone to stay safe, keep indoors and maintain high spirits during this global health crisis,” said Zavaray Poonawala, Chairman, RWITC.

Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd. is an exclusive Indian sports club for horse racing, established in 1800, runs the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai and the Pune Race Course. According to its website, RWITC is an exclusive Club with about 7,566 members enrolled as on June 30, 2010.