Coronavirus: `Visa God’ Chilukur Balaji Temple to be shut down

The Chilukur Balaji Temple, a popular place of worship in Chilkur Village near here, will be closed from March 19 to 25.

This was announced by the temple authorities on Wednesday. The temple has earned popularity as `Visa God temple’ as many US visa aspirants would make 108 `pradaskhinams’ hoping for fulfilment of their wishes.

“While the devotees will not be allowed, all rituals and worship will be carried out regularly as per the custom,’’ Rangarajan, Chief Priest of the temple said.