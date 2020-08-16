Home-cooked food industry set to grow post pandemic

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
For party-goers and young professionals, particularly those who rely on take-outs, the month of April and May would have been treacherous. But many novice cooks seemed to have managed pretty well by churning out something new every other day — after watching a cookery show on television or from YouTube — and posting their achievements on social media.
Industry watchers began to see opportunity in this space, with people craving for safe, home-cooked food. “Thus was born Shef”, said Deepti Verma Chhabria and Rishi Chhabria, co-founders of the platform that aggregates chefs from across the country.
The Chhabrias plan to launch it in Mumbai by August-end and roll it across five more cities within the next 12 months. “We have on-boarded 200 chefs, and will be adding another 800 or so, as we expand into other cities,” the duo said.
The platform offers a wide variety of cuisines from authentic regional cuisine to gourmet, healthy diet meals to Vegan, Gluten-free, diabetic-friendly meals, Indian sweets to international dessert platters all under one roof.
Prachi Thadani, a Bollywood film producer turned chef, told BusinessLine that cooking was not new to her. “I’ve always been passionate about cooking. When the pandemic slowed down our activities in the entertainment industry, I turned my interest to cooking. In the last two-and-half months, I’ve created a brand for myself. I post a recipe every day on Instagram. My menu is very gourmet and has become a rage. Orders keep pouring in - I cook 10 to 12 hours a day.”
Inderpreet Nagpal, is a home maker with a passion for cooking. “I take part in TV shows, conduct cooking classes and been in the business of preparing home-made pickles and food for years. I’ve doing the stuff in a small way, carving a niche for myself through word of mouth.”
“This platform would help in getting me connected to a wider audience,” Nagpal said, adding “I do not confine the preparation to traditional pickles but into fusion varieties as well. I used to take part in expos, showcase my range of preparations – jams, pickles, spice powders and so on.”
“The lockdown did impact continuity as the expos stand cancelled. But those that have tasted my pickles have come back, placing orders over phone. The demand for home-made food is picking up,” Nagpal said.
The Chhabrias conceded that home chefs have always existed, but never got a chance to go out, grow and explore their skills. “With people yearning to eat out, yet scared to take a bite, the demand for home-cooked stuff is picking up,” said Deepti.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...