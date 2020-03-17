Actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba on Monday said that he had been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor posted a video on Twitter where he said that he had gotten tested after getting to know last Friday that he had come in contact with a person who had previously been tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” Elba captioned the video.

The actor is among a long list of celebrities from Hollywood superstars to world leaders who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Academy Award winner Tom Hanks had revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had been quarantined in Australia.

“Hey folks Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive. The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than one-day at a time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” Hanks had said in an Instagram post.

Over 1,67,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization.