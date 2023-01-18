Netflix has released an update to its iOS app that brings a revamped UI with fluid animations and parallax effects. The app displays a large card promoting movies or series that moves with a parallax effect using the iPhone’s accelerometer sensor, followed by recommendation carousels.

Users can filter content by category, switch profiles and use the search feature directly. The ‘coming soon’ tab has been redesigned to ‘What’s New’ to include recommended content for the user.

Former Netflix UI designer Janum Trivedi, who worked on the new interface for the Netflix app since 2022, briefed about the same on Twitter. “I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished. Today, all that work shipped,” Trivedi said on Twitter.

This last year, I've been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished.



Today, all that work shipped!



Huge thanks to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ❤️



Details below, but try it out yourself! pic.twitter.com/cZFb7c42Fd — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

Also read: How to send Amazon Pay gift cards

Changes to the latest Netflix app, according to Trivedi, include:

New billboard layout responds as users move their devices with a subtle lighting effect

Wallpaper gradients that are based on the art of the series or movie being viewed

A new card transition when browsing

New launch/profile animations and haptics

The company introduced its ad-supported plan last year. However, it later revealed that the new cheaper plan would not be available for Apple TV users.

In addition, Reuters reported that Netflix is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth on Thursday as its ad-supported plan struggles to attract customers in the saturating US market, which could pressure the company to pull back on content spending this year.

Also read: Amazon Prime Lite launch likely in India