Amazon is piloting a new Prime Lite membership weeks after launching Prime Gaming in India. The new tier will provide customers benefits such as free two-day delivery and ad-supported Prime Video in standard definition at ₹999.
The existing regular Prime membership plan is priced at ₹1,499 per year. It was launched in India in 2016 at ₹999 per year and the pricing was hiked in December 2021. In the US, the Prime subscription is available at $139 per year or $14.99 per month.
According to a TechCrunch report, Amazon has listed the benefits of its Prime Lite membership on its Indian website and included the new tier in its terms and conditions page.
