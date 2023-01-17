Amazon is piloting a new Prime Lite membership weeks after launching Prime Gaming in India. The new tier will provide customers benefits such as free two-day delivery and ad-supported Prime Video in standard definition at ₹999.

Also read: How to send Amazon Pay gift cards

The existing regular Prime membership plan is priced at ₹1,499 per year. It was launched in India in 2016 at ₹999 per year and the pricing was hiked in December 2021. In the US, the Prime subscription is available at $139 per year or $14.99 per month.

According to a TechCrunch report, Amazon has listed the benefits of its Prime Lite membership on its Indian website and included the new tier in its terms and conditions page.

Also read How to transfer Amazon Pay balance to bank account

Also read: How to transfer Amazon Pay balance to bank account