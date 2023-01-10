Amazon allows users to send digital gift cards, which recipients could use to make purchases on the platform and other websites that accept Amazon Pay as a payment method. However, the platform also allows users to transfer their Amazon Pay balance to a bank account.

Also read: How to transfer Amazon Pay balance to a bank account

Here’s how to add and send a Amazon Pay gift card:

Step 1: Sign in to your Amazon Pay account on the web.

Step 2: Click to send a gift located at the top of the page.

Step 3: Choose the type of gift card you want to send.

Step 4: Enter the details of the recipient, including name and email address.

Step 5: Review your gift card details and then click to continue.

Step 6: Make payment.

Step 7: Now, review and confirm your order.

An email will be sent to the recipient on how to redeem the gift card.

Also read: How to use Amazon Watch Party on Prime Video and How to reschedule delivery date and time on Amazon

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit