Amazon allows users to send digital gift cards, which recipients could use to make purchases on the platform and other websites that accept Amazon Pay as a payment method. However, the platform also allows users to transfer their Amazon Pay balance to a bank account.

Here’s how to add and send a Amazon Pay gift card:

Step 1: Sign in to your Amazon Pay account on the web.

Step 2: Click to send a gift located at the top of the page.

Step 3: Choose the type of gift card you want to send.

Step 4: Enter the details of the recipient, including name and email address.

Step 5: Review your gift card details and then click to continue.

Step 6: Make payment.

Step 7: Now, review and confirm your order.

An email will be sent to the recipient on how to redeem the gift card.

