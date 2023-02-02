Netflix aims to limit password sharing within a household and curtail account sharing this year. The platform will demand users pay extra to use the streaming service outside the household for an extended period.

The company has shared details on how it plans to limit the experience within a household and experimented with higher subscription costs in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

As per reports, the streaming service provider asks users to define a primary location through their TV. “A primary location is set by a TV that is signed into your account and is connected to your Wi-Fi network. All other devices signed into your account on that Wi-Fi network will be associated with your primary location and will be able to use Netflix,” the company said.

“To ensure that your devices are associated with your primary location, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days,” it added.

When a user does not set a primary location or does not have a TV, the platform will automatically set a primary location based on IP address, device IDs and activity.

The platform will prompt users who try to sign into an account from elsewhere to sign up for their own account and block their access until they do so.

