The Indian Railways’ official mobile ticketing app UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) allows users to purchase train travel tickets online.

The app lets users add money to their R-Wallet, eliminating the need for them to switch browsers to pay online or via UPI apps like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay.

This could be beneficial as users need not have to enter any OTP to process payments while booking tickets using the wallet balance.

Here’s how to add money to UTS R-Wallet

Step 1: Open the UTS app.

Open the UTS app. Step 2: Log in to your account.

Log in to your account. Step 3: Click on R-Wallet from the menu section.

(Note: If your account is not linked to a government ID, the app will alert you to enter your ID type and number.)

Also read: How to set payment reminder on Paytm

Step 4: The next window will show your current balance. You may choose to recharge your wallet.

Step 5: Proceed to make payment. You can also choose to pay via UPI apps such as Paytm and Google Pay.

After successful recharge, the money will be added to your account and the balance will be reflected in your R-Wallet current balance section.

You can now choose to pay via R-Wallet while booking your tickets.

Also read: How to book platform ticket via the UTS app