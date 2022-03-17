hamburger

Variety

Netflix may allow households to share account for extra fee

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 17, 2022
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote controller, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote controller, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Streaming company to test new features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing between users who do not live in the same household.

The streaming giant has been working on ways to enable account sharing between households by paying extra.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” Netflix said in a blog post.

Also Read
Media SaaS company Amagi raises $95 million funding at unicorn valuation
Also Read
Tata Communications, Formula 1 announce multi-year tie
Also Read
Google launches Stadia B2B offering “Immersive Stream for Games”

“So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” it said.

Over the next few weeks, it will launch and test two new features for members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

It will let users add an extra member to their account.

“Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with — each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password,” it said.

The price for the test is as follows: 2,380 Chilean peso ($2.98) in Chile, $2.99 in Costa Rica, and 7.9 Peruvian sol ($2.12) in Peru.

It is also testing a feature that will let users transfer their profile to a new account.

“Members on our Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account,” it explained.

Users can do so while retaining their viewing history, My List, and personalised recommendations.

“We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world,” it said.

Published on March 17, 2022
Netflix

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you