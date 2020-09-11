OTT platforms witness uptick in usage, subscriptions during Covid-19: Report

Over the top platforms have witnessed an uptick in subscriptions and viewing hours among Indian users during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by FLYX.

According to the report, over 50 per cent of the respondents reported having purchased new subscriptions during the pandemic.

The report said the number of users spending over 16 hours weekly on the platform increased five times while those spending 12-16 hours weekly on OTT platforms increased four times.

The survey also highlighted consumer behaviour and preferences related to OTT platforms.

These platforms are banking on content to woo users. As per the report, 21 per cent of users discovered new content on these platforms.

Users are also seeking content recommendations from friends and family. 53 per cent of consumers primarily discovered new content based on recommendations from friends and family.

Per the survey, Netflix is the most popular platform among subscribers along with Amazon and Disney plus Hotstar.

“In these unprecedented times the breakthrough and growth witnessed by OTT platforms has been phenomenal,” said Shashank Singh, Founder and CEO, FLYX.

“Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar and others have seen an exponential rise in their subscriber base with India emerging as the second largest subscription television market in the Asia-Pacific,” he said.

“This trend will continue in times to come where content and cost will be the important differentiators amongst players,” he further added.

The report is based on survey responses from over 500 users in India gathered between July and August 2020.