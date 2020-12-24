Senior citizens majorly affected by Covid-19 induced lockdowns, survey reveals

A survey conducted by Antara, an integrated service provider for senior care needs, revealed that senior citizens and the elderly had been majorly affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions.

The survey report revealed that in northern, southern, and western parts of India, around 29 per cent of surveyed senior citizens were impacted by social isolation due to imposed restrictions.

According to the survey, over 20.3 per cent of the respondents noted that they were not overly worried about the pandemic or getting infected. Furthermore, at least half of those surveyed (55 per cent) appreciated the government’s pandemic response.

However, 24 per cent of seniors still expressed concern. They stated that India had failed to manage the healthcare crisis.

The survey revealed that around 80 per cent of seniors preferred living independently. This comes even as this age-group remains most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

The survey report added that 77 per cent of seniors across the three survey regions lived independently either in their own or rented houses. Only 16 per cent of seniors said that they stay with their children or grandchildren.

Commenting on the survey findings, Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara, said: “The ‘State of Seniors’ survey is highly relevant for a country like India that is expected to witness major demographic shifts. Over the next few years, the senior population will constitute a significantly important consumer segment and will need specialized services and products for a hassle-free aging experience.”

He added: “Through this survey, we aim to highlight the mindsets, attitudes, social preferences and purchasing behaviours of seniors in India so that we are able to cater to their age-specific needs with the right products and services. This will be a major step towards unlocking the economic and social potential of this segment.”

The findings of the survey report were cited in the HealthCare World report.