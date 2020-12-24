Senior citizens majorly affected by Covid-19 induced lockdowns, survey reveals

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A survey conducted by Antara, an integrated service provider for senior care needs, revealed that senior citizens and the elderly had been majorly affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions.
The survey report revealed that in northern, southern, and western parts of India, around 29 per cent of surveyed senior citizens were impacted by social isolation due to imposed restrictions.
According to the survey, over 20.3 per cent of the respondents noted that they were not overly worried about the pandemic or getting infected. Furthermore, at least half of those surveyed (55 per cent) appreciated the government’s pandemic response.
However, 24 per cent of seniors still expressed concern. They stated that India had failed to manage the healthcare crisis.
The survey revealed that around 80 per cent of seniors preferred living independently. This comes even as this age-group remains most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
The survey report added that 77 per cent of seniors across the three survey regions lived independently either in their own or rented houses. Only 16 per cent of seniors said that they stay with their children or grandchildren.
Commenting on the survey findings, Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara, said: “The ‘State of Seniors’ survey is highly relevant for a country like India that is expected to witness major demographic shifts. Over the next few years, the senior population will constitute a significantly important consumer segment and will need specialized services and products for a hassle-free aging experience.”
He added: “Through this survey, we aim to highlight the mindsets, attitudes, social preferences and purchasing behaviours of seniors in India so that we are able to cater to their age-specific needs with the right products and services. This will be a major step towards unlocking the economic and social potential of this segment.”
The findings of the survey report were cited in the HealthCare World report.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...