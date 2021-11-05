Sooryavanshi storms into theatres, will audiences follow?

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Diwali sparkle is back on the silver screen with the much-hyped Sooryavanshi finally hitting the theatres on Friday and recording a strong opening day collection (₹25 crore per some early estimates).
Riding its hopes on the Rohit Shetty-directed cop thriller as well as a spate of exciting launches in the pipeline, including Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Salman Khan-starrer Antim, to get audiences back to the theatres, the hard-hit exhibition industry is optimistically looking at a revival.
Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, Inox Leisure Ltd, said, “The opening response of Sooryavanshi has been very good and we expect to see strong momentum over the weekend. We have already seen Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi films reaching pre-pandemic levels in terms of collections in recent time and, therefore, we expect to see a similar strong performance by the film at the box office.”
A lot is riding on Sooryavanshi, which is the first Hindi film to get a wide release post the pandemic outbreak. Expectations are the film will rake in anywhere between ₹70 and ₹90 crore in the first weekend.
A host of big-budget flicks across Bollywood, Hollywood and regional languages are scheduled for release in the coming weeks and months, with at least one key Hindi film getting released every week, and theatre owners have their fingers crossed.
Ajay Bijli, CMD, PVR, told BusinessLine, “The pent-up demand from consumers to go out for entertainment is huge. Many States have allowed 100 per cent occupancy at cinemas and a strong movie content is lined up. We believe maybe by the beginning of next quarter or maximum by the first quarter of next financial year, is when things should be back to normal.”
Abneesh Roy, Executive Director-Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities, said, “We expect the Indian multiplex industry to bounce back fully by March-April.”
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital, said, “The content pipeline for the next few months is very strong and we believe the Indian cinema recovery will be faster compared to global cinema trends.”
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...