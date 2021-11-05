India not keen on coal power phaseout but plugs into deal on energy-efficient appliances

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India distanced itself from the global alliance on phasing out coal by 2030-40, signed by 23 new members at the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, as its dependence on the fossil fuel is expected to continue with its growing energy needs. However, New Delhi agreed to be party to another green commitment, co-signed by 13 other countries including Indonesia, Japan and Nigeria, wherein a global goal of doubling the efficiency of lighting, cooling, motors and refrigeration by 2030 is being targeted with support from the Climate Group’s EP100 initiative of 129 businesses.
The 23 new countries that have pledged to not build or issue permits for new coal plants and shift from using the fuel include Vietnam, Indonesia, Poland, South Korea and Ukraine, according to a statement issued by the UNFCCC. This has taken up the number of countries that have committed to quit coal at COP26 to 40.
But it is not just India which is absent from the list. The largest polluting countries, including the US and China, too, did not sign the agreement that calls for phasing out coal power in advanced economies by the 2030s and worldwide by the 2040s. The signatories have pledged not to invest in new coal power at home or abroad.
Coal’s share in India’s power generation is about 70 per cent, and experts are of the view that with the sharp acceleration in demand for power, India’s demand for coal to continue over the next decade or more. “Coal’s total share in power generation is likely to reduce sharply going forward if the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of meeting 50 per cent of India’s energy requirements through non-fossil fuels by 2030 is to be met. But India needs to keep investing in coal for some time to meet its development needs,” a source tracking the development told BusinessLine.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...