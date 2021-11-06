More rain forecast for Tamil Nadu during next two weeks

Green miles to go and promises to keep
North-East monsoon has been vigorous over South Interior Karnataka during the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning due mainly to proximity to an existing prevailing low-pressure area over East-Central Arabian Sea, which is building further traction and moving further away, and an associated trough.
Rainfall occurred at most places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka; at many places over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Lakshadweep area and South Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; and at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Telangana.
Weather bloggers in Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu tweeted about isolated rainfall events occurring in the interior places in the State. Some of them indicated the possibility of a fresh bout of rainfall from next week, which syncs with the Chennai Meteorological Centre’s outlook.
As for Saturday the Chennai Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorm with heavy rain at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts. Thunderstorm with moderate rain may break out at many places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
An extended outlook for November 11-13 said that scattered rainfall may occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands while it will be isolated over Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
Meanwhile, the meteorological subdivision of Tamil Nadu has predicted normal to slightly above normal rainfall for the week ending November 11. As for the subsequent week (December 12-18), there is possibility of slightly above normal rainfall.
Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation hung in over West-Central Bay off the Andhra Pradesh Coast persists. The Chennai Met Centre too has declared an outlook for a fresh low-pressure area over the South-East Bay of Bengal around Tuesday (November 9).
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an outlook for Saturday that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, South Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are forecast at isolated places over South Konkan, Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.
Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 km/hr and gusting to 60 km/hr) is forecast over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and along and off the North Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-South Maharashtra coasts, Lakshadweep area, West-Central Bay along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
