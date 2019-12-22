Why carnatic music needs a ‘T-20’ to survive

It has all the signs of a bearish market.

Supply has overshot demand and is growing; the demand—at least for the product packaged as it is today—is fraying. Consumers balk at paying for the service. Survival is by passing the hat around; contributions to the hat wearing thin because there are too many hats floating around. Welcome to the market of carnatic music.

Few disagree that ‘carnatic music in the time of mobile generation’ is under an existential threat and is in urgent need of re-shaping itself both in form and content. Some tweaking of both has begun to happen but system is still trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t.

Both format and channels of delivery of carnatic music have remained more or less the same ever since the legendary singer, Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar (1890-1967), brought in, in the 1920s, a spiced-up, multi-course concert template that is still in vogue today. Earlier, a typical carnatic music concert would stretch to several hours with one, or very few numbers on offer. Music in those days was supported by rich zamindars, who had little else to support, if they had to be seen as doing something for culture.

And now, ennui has set in both among financiers and listeners, and in Chennai, the bastion of carnatic music, you only need a pair if eyes to realize it.

Come December, the city is host to a carnival of music, dance and drama. Over two dozen chambers (sabhas) hold around 2,500 concerts, dance, drama and lecture demonstration programmes. Most of them are poorly attended, some extremely so.

R Sridhar, a former Managing Director of Shriram Transport Finance Co, who has been involved with the Krishna Gana Sabha for decades, observes that other than the Music Academy in Chennai and Shanmukhananda Fine Arts in Mumbai, all the sabhas live “hand to mouth”. (Music Academy and Shankukhananda are outliers—they own the halls, renting which gives them a steady income.)

These sabhas collectively spend about Rs 2-3 crore a year on music concerts, not counting dance. (The dance segment is even more emaciated; artistes, barring the top few, dancers have to pay to perform.) Over 90 per cent of this comes as donations mopped from the corporate sector, gleaned purely from personal equations with music-minded executives—no company sees any commercial payback in the donations. While sabhas are proliferating with cities expanding, the tap-able pool of funds is not. As such, they are forever under incubation.

The artistes, however, are managing because they take a careful step into full time music only when they are assured of a steady income. Most of them have regular day jobs; they do music out of passion. But that is hardly a setting conducive for the art to expand and flourish. The question is, how to change the setting.

T-20 needed

“carnatic music needs a T-20”, observes Ramaswami Seshasayee, a former Chairman of Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank and Infosys, and a Vice President at Music Academy, just as test cricket itself needed the excitement of T-20 for its (test cricket’s) survival. But for the one-dayers and T-20, cricket itself would have slipped into the spam folder.

Seshasayee cites Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s experiment with his ‘carnatic rock band’, Agam, as an example. Agam repackages carnatic music in a ‘rock’ form, delivers it in due style, with blinking lights and long-haired, dancing performers, with drums and guitars instead of the traditional violin and mridangam. It is classical music without being straight-jacketed by tradition. Puritans might frown, but Agam-style concerts could be carnatic music’s meal ticket.

The band’s founder and lead vocalist, Sivaramakrishnan, believes that the conventional format of carnatic music is “limiting, predictable and boring.”

But carnatic’s T-20 need not be that radical. Lead performers like T M Krishna and S Sowmya have been experimenting with the form, allowing the violinist to play a different raga than the singer’s — refreshing in the opinion of some, sacrilegious to others. However, Seshasayee believes that is the way to go. “Institutions should provide room for experimentation,” says Seshasayee. Let the market decide which experiment is successful, which is not.

carnatic pianist Anil Srinivasan, sees a big scope for using digital means such as zoom, a cloud-based video conferencing platform, for delivering music. (Teachers in India offering lessons to US students over Skype is already pretty common.)

Many, such as Sridhar, see chamber music replaced by music delivered in digital form. “In fifteen years, most of the sabhas would have disappeared,” says Sridhar.

However, while ‘digital’ is the way forward, it is not yet clear as to how the larger reach can be monetized. Contemporised content and digital delivery could ensure that carnatic music lives on, but the survival kit has a few other tools as well.

George Brooks, a globally renowned jazz musician, who knows the Indian systems of music well, observes that expanding the constituency of listeners is a challenge for all classical arts the world over. One way to address the problem, he says, is to get kids exposed to the art. “Exposure to classical and traditional arts at a young age is probably the best way to ensure that educated and engaged audiences continue to flourish.”

“If one has spent some time in their youth learning to dance, play an instrument or sing a raga, they will be much more inclined as adults to appreciate these art forms and those who dedicate their lives to artistic excellence,” Brooks told Business Line by email.

Tapping into the overseas customer base another obvious idea for funding. However, the south Indian diaspora is already a saturated market and its support is spreading thin over an increasing supply base. To get non-Indians into the carnatic fold might be yet another solution, but it won’t happen quick. Some, such as R Thyagarajan, founder and mentor the Shriram group, observe that the Indian monophonic music might not appeal to the foreign ear, which is tuned to polyphonic music.

The Shriram group has been a patron of carnatic music for long. Thyagarajan says that classical arts will necessarily live on supports. He, for one, believes that there are funds available—such as of CSR—only, it calls for “an ability to extract”. Shriram group itself would be willing to give more, he says, provided there is a clear road map for use of the funds for the development of the art.

Brooks holds similar views. “There is big money pushing commercial music to the masses. Classical arts will probably never make the kind of money that popular music does, so we need visionary leaders with the resources to make a difference,” he says. Until carnatic music morphs into a more modern form, it needs the visionary leaders to keep dropping the nickel into the hat.