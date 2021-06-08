We are working to resolve tech glitches in e-filing portal: Nandan Nilekani

The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end-user experience, said Infosys co-founder and chairman, Nandan Nilekani.

Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet in which Nilekani was tagged, he said “We have observed some technical issues on day one and are working to resolve them.”

“@Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister had flagged the issue and said: “The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night (Monday) 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches.”

“Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she said.