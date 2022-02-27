Wearing masks not mandatory in a private four-wheeler in Delhi from February 28

The Delhi Government has said a fine will not be imposed on people for not wearing masks while traveling in a private four wheeler vehicle with effect from Monday. The decision comes after the Delhi Development Management Authority (DDMA) lifted all the Covid restrictions in view of declining Covid cases on Friday. In the previous day, the Government had also reduced the fine for not wearing masks in public places to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000. In the National Capital on Saturday, the Covid cases dipped to 440 from Friday’s infections of 460. There were two fatalities in Delhi, as per the Government.

Overall, India reported 11,499 Covid cases on Saturday with 255 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases were less than the previous day’s cases of 13,166. The cumulative death toll in India has so far surpassed 5.13 lakh since the Covid pandemic began. Meanwhile, Kerala’s daily infections have been consistently falling and on Saturday they were at 3,262 with nine fresh deaths. In addition, 172 additional deaths were also added as they were not documented earlier.

Furthermore, the daily positivity rate in the country was at 1.01 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.36 per cent. Also, on Friday more than 11.36 lakh Covid tests were conducted. Besides this, India administered more than 23.02 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday till 8:00 PM, taking to a total of 177.33 crore inoculations done so far, as per the data.