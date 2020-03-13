Iran seeks financial assistance from IMF for the first time since 1962 to counter coronavirus pandemic

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
For the first time since 1962, the Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday announced on Twitter that the Ministry had written a letter to IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva seeking a loan to help contain the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country through IMF’s Rapid Financial Instrument.
The RFI "provides rapid financial assistance, which is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance of payments need," as per IMF’s website.
“IMF's @KGeorgieva has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately.
IMF/IMF Board should adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history & act responsibly. Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that "in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested five billion US dollar from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus." Zarif tweeted.
The efforts by Iran’s medical personnel have been “stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions” on Iran’s access to medicine/equipment Zarif had further said, referring to US sanctions on Iran.
Iran's Health Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati also took to Instagram to share a letter that he had written to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva last week seeking financial assistance of “about $5 billion” from the fund.
This is the first time since the Islamic Revolution that the country is seeking assistance from the IMF.
The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 10,000 people in Iran with the death toll rising to 429, according to media reports.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The rupee (INR) has opened weaker today, at 74.39 versus yesterday’s close of 74.21 against the dollar (USD).
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...