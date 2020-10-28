World

Singapore sees local jobless rate peaking this year

Reuters Singapore | Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

It expects the unemployment rate to remain high in 2021 too, as it works towards a slow recovery

Singapore expects its local unemployment rate to peak in the second half of this year but remain high in 2021 as the city-state plots a slow recovery from its coronavirus slump.

The jobless rate among citizens and permanent residents hit 4.5 per cent in August, its highest since 2009 during the global financial crisis, the latest data showed. Numbers for the third quarter are due on Friday.

“It (resident unemployment) should edge down from its peak in the latter half of 2020,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its semi-annual macroeconomic review released on Wednesday.

Also read: China’s economy forges ahead as world’s only major growth engine

The MAS added, however, that the rate could stay elevated next year as employment is expected to expand gradually and may not make up for this year’s losses.

Overall unemployment, which also includes those on work visas, hit its highest since 2004 in August. Authorities have said job losses in the global business hub have fallen heavier on foreigners.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.