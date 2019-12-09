Tourists injured as volcano erupts off new zealand coastline

An offshore New Zealand volcano erupted on Monday, injuring tourists and sending a large plume of white smoke and ash into the air.

About 100 people were on or around White Island when it erupted, some of whom remain unaccounted for, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference. She could not confirm whether there are any fatalities. The island, which is about 48 kilometres (30 miles) off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, erupted at about 2:10 pm local time, a government agency said.

“A number of people are reportedly injured and are being transported to shore. This is evolving. At this stage obviously it does appear to be a very significant issue, particularly the scale of those affected,” Arden said.

Ambulance service St John told the media that as many as 20 injured but could not confirm the nature or extent of their injuries.

Many of the people visiting White Island are understood to be from the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, which was berthed at the Port of Tauranga this morning, the New Zealand Herald reported. Port company chief executive Mark Cairns told the newspaper he understands the majority of those injured in the eruption are from the ship.

The volcanic alert level has been raised from two to four, one notch below its top reading, while the aviation color code, which warns of ash in the air, has lifted to orange, the government agency.

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of volcanic and seismic activity that rings the Pacific Ocean.