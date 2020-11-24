UNICEF lays plans to deliver Covid-19 vaccine to 92 low-income countries

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has started collaborating with airlines, shipping lines, and freight operators, among other logistics, to deliver lifesaving coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible, said an official cited in Xinhua report.

The agency revealed on Monday that for the distribution, UNICEF is working with over 350 logistics partners from around the world to effectively deliver Covid-19 vaccines in more than 92 countries, as soon as doses are available.

Etleva Kadilli, director of UNICEF Supply Division said: “As work continues to develop Covid-19 vaccines, UNICEF is stepping up efforts with airlines, freight operators, shipping lines, and other logistics associations to deliver life-saving vaccines as quickly and safely as possible.”

“This invaluable collaboration will go a long way to ensure that enough transport capacity is in place for this historic and mammoth operation. We need all hands-on deck as we get ready to deliver the vaccine doses, syringes, and more personal protective equipment to protect front line workers around the globe," the UNICEF official added.

Last week, UNICEF along with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) guided major airlines on how around two billion doses of the vaccine can be transported.

Additionally, they also stated that 1 billion syringes are needed to be transported by sea-freight.

Subsequently, UNICEF will examine existing transport capacity to identify gaps and future requirements said the agency.

"The procurement, delivery, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is anticipated to be the largest and fastest such operation ever undertaken," it added.

For this, UNICEF is collaborating with manufacturers who have signed agreements with the COVAX facility.

With such collaborations, UNICEF aims to manage the purchase and delivery of vaccines in 92 low- and lower-middle-income economies.

UNICEF mentioned that since January, it has delivered over 190 million U.S. dollars' worth of COVID-19 supplies such as masks, gowns, oxygen concentrators, and diagnostic test kits to support countries as they respond to the pandemic.