US condemns attacks on Hindu temples, businesses in Bangladesh

The US has condemned the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations and urged authorities to fully investigate them, saying the freedom of religion or belief is a human right.
Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations.
On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh.
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday said, “We condemn the recent violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations”.
“Our thoughts are with the Hindu community as we urge authorities to investigate fully. Freedom of religion or belief is a human right,” Price said.
Local media in Bangladesh reported that six Hindus were killed in separate attacks, but the figures could not be confirmed independently.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion.
Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN Rabab Fatima on Tuesday condemned the “heinous attacks” on the minority Hindu community in her country, and underlined that Dhaka will ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.
