The Bridgeway Group which has a strong presence in the West Asia, India and Africa and operates in multiple verticals, has chalked out plans for empowering children in two schools in Kerala. The CSR push coincides with the group’s completion of 50 years of operations.

Bridgeway has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) to introduce modern technology into classrooms at two schools: one for tribal students and another for the hearing impaired. The schools that will benefit from this initiative are the Indira Gandhi Memorial Government Tribal School and Buds School at Vallapuzha, Nilambur, both located in Malappuram district.

Bridgeway directors, Jaber A Wahab and Javed A Wahab, highlighted that this was the first project of its kind by any IIT in Kerala. The partnership with IIT-M would establish Device Engineering Labs (DEL) in the two schools.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Government Tribal School, which serves students from the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), was selected due to the high dropout rates among these tribal students after secondary school. The students faced significant challenges in continuing their education beyond the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). Through this programme, they would gain access to practical education and hands-on training, equipping them with job-oriented technical skills and enhancing their employment prospects. The aim was to reintegrate these students into the education system and provide them with opportunities to build successful careers.

The Buds School, serving students with special needs, was the second institution included in this programme. The Device Engineering Lab would help develop the psychomotor skills of these students by offering practical training in an engineering lab environment.

The DEL Project named PONDE is an initiative of Bridgeway in collaboration with JSS and IIT Madras. Starting from the Ninth standard, students would undergo four years of structured training. By the time they complete higher secondary education, they would be prepared to become junior engineers. The connection to IIT-level training will also encourage them to pursue higher education and prepare for exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), potentially securing placements at prestigious engineering colleges like the IITs.

Two other directors of the Bridgeway Group, Ajmal A Wahab and Afdhel A Wahab, said the initiative would empower students with hands-on training in 3D printing and artificial intelligence, transforming them from tech novices into future innovators.

The Bridgeway Group, which began operations in 1974, now employs around 10,000 people. The group spans 38 brands across various sectors, including automobile, retail, shipping and logistics, engineering and technology, real estate, trade and marketing, healthcare, education, and property management. Many of these brands are market leaders in their respective fields.