Peace in West Asia

Apropos ‘Lebanon ceasefire hope’ (November 29), the deal brokered by the US and France between Israel and Hezbollah is a welcome step towards de-escalation in West Asia. Now, the international community needs to focus on resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, which lies at the heart of the unrest in West Asia. It has been one of the longest-simmering disputes. After several wars in the region, the situation is even more complex. Israel, with its technological prowess and military strength, is a regional power, but it faces constant security challenges. The international community must not only find a solution but also play a constructive role as an active mediator and guarantor of any agreement. This means holding both sides accountable for their actions, whether through diplomatic pressure, sanctions, or incentives. The road to peace is challenging, but the journey must begin now.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Vacancies in RBI

According to media reports, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das whose extended tenure ends on December 10, 2024, is likely to get an extension. Eleventh hour decisions on top level appointments do not augur well for continuity in policy formulation and decision-making in organisations like the RBI. While vacancies at lower levels affect work, vacancies at the top adversely impact policy formulation and implementation. Central and State governments may consider having an institutional arrangement to monitor vacancies at various levels on an ongoing basis and to follow up their timely filling up.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

The price of freebies

This refers to ‘Distributing freebies to win elections, the new normal’ (November 29). It is intriguing that parties across the political spectrum play the same game of announcing many alluring freebies as a prelude to win elections. It may either be in the form of direct cash transfers to specifically targetted groups or in various other manifestations that may matter most during these elections. However, one moot question obviously arises here: Who truly bears the brunt of such ‘financial misadventures’ of various political parties indulging therein? Neither our political masters nor the targeted groups, but ordinary citizens like you and me. What an irony?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Attracting women voters

Apropos ‘Populism unplugged’ (November 29), there is no doubt that women-centric schemes clinched the deal in the recent State. Women voters are bound to tilt towards the party which offered them these welfare schemes.

But time has come for political parties to look beyond these welfare schemes and provide social security and jobs so that the women from underprivileged sections of society get to lead a dignified life. But for that to happen all political parties focus on the larger interests of women in general.

Bal Govind

Noida