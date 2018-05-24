Nip it in the bud

With reference to ‘Fuel price: No ad hoc measures; Govt 'working on a long-term solution'’(May 24), it’s intriguing to learn that the Government, instead of coming to the immediate rescue of the hapless masses, seems to be toying with an idea of ‘buying’ more time in the guise of working out a ‘long term solution’ to deal with the extant problem of spiralling oil prices.

More worrisomely, the government seems to be completely “devoid” of any workable solution to its own artificially created problem to refurbish its revenue kitty. What else could explain the fact that despite petrol prices having gone up by ₹2.54 a litre and diesel by ₹2.41 a litre since May 14, the government seems to be ‘groping’ in the dark?

This view gets more prominence as it is desperately trying to take the convenient shelter behind some ‘lame’ excuses but, of course, without revealing its cards which could possibly “nip the evil in bud”.

One shudders to imagine whether the government now wishes to fully make good the financial losses it had suffered during its 19-day embargo which was imposed since April 24 with the Karnataka assembly elections in mind?

If so, the people may have to bear with the brunt of the constantly rising fuel prices for 9 more days till the government finally reaches the point of the financial ‘equilibrium’.

Incidentally, one also fails to see the rationale behind the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad coming to the rescue of his Cabinet colleague and Oil Miniter Dharmendra Pradhan. One really wonders whether Pradhan has gone on long leave or has taken a "maun-vrat" (to keep mum) till the time this government grants the much sought after financial relief to the masses by ‘reducing’ the Central excise duty being levied on these auto fuels?

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Sterlite tragedy

With reference to ‘An avoidable tragedy’, this violent protest which lead to death of 9 people and many injured, is very disturbing and worrying. Burning or destroying public property is a punishable act and such aggressive methods are not acceptable.

What is all the more unfortunate is the fact that political parties are trying to take undue advantage of the situation and politicising it.

It is nothing but adding fuel to the fire. Since Sterlite, a Vedanta group company, has not been able to obtain the licence from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, it doesn’t have any right to build that facility. Obtaining clearance or no due certificate from the respective pollution board is one of the most critical requirement for any industry or factory in India and it is non negotiable.

Before situation really goes out of the hand it is imperative that the Centre intervenes and asks Sterlite to not go ahead with the planned expansion and punish the guilty.

Bal Govind

Noida

Primacy of business class

With reference to ‘Politicians, don’t bash the business class’ (May 24), while one could agree with the tenor of the article, the base of aspirations of the common man has been raised in all these decades. From the ship-to-mouth era of the PL-480, the nation has now gone on to launch 104 satellites at one go.

Education and digital reach consistently fuels imagination and expectations. Economic activity too has leapfrogged. The business class took higher risks so it can expect greater rewards.

The fallacy was that it soon got mingled with the political spectrum to skew equations to its side. Wealth was increasingly concentrated with fewer individuals.

Capitalists now derive legitimacy under the aegis of a progressive democracy and totalitarian govts pursue “state capitalism”. Labour movements have gone into sunset even as technology defines newer skill levels at the expense of the traditional working class.

Do we then inherit a society where majority have little work to then subsist on the largesse of a few? Dignity is a derivative of labour and through that alone any socio-economic system is sustained.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.