₹1426 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1380
1430
1450
Short the stock as it fell below a suport; stop-loss at 1450.
₹1492 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1450
1500
1525
Sell the stock below 1490; place the stop-loss at 1515.
₹427 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
412
430
435
Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 435.
₹265 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
258
268
272
Initiate short as there is a resistance; stop-loss at 270.
₹2884 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2860
2835
2900
2920
Short-term trend appears weak; short with stop-loss at 2920.
₹740 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
732
722
745
750
Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 750.
₹3877 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3825
3775
3940
3980
Short now and on a rise to 3920; keep stop-loss at 3980.
22095 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22000
21800
22150
22240
Short now and on a rally to 22000. Place stop-loss at 22150.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
