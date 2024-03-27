₹1426 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1430

1450

Short the stock as it fell below a suport; stop-loss at 1450.

₹1492 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1450

1500

1525

Sell the stock below 1490; place the stop-loss at 1515.

₹427 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

412

430

435

Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 435.

₹265 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

258

268

272

Initiate short as there is a resistance; stop-loss at 270.

₹2884 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2860

2835

2900

2920

Short-term trend appears weak; short with stop-loss at 2920.

₹740 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

732

722

745

750

Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 750.

₹3877 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3825

3775

3940

3980

Short now and on a rise to 3920; keep stop-loss at 3980.

22095 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22000

21800

22150

22240

Short now and on a rally to 22000. Place stop-loss at 22150.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   