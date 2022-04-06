Day Trading Guide for April 06, 2022

₹1608 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1575
1630
1665
Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1665. Stop-loss can be placed at 1640
₹1861 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1830
1875
1895
Trading above a support. Short on a break below 1850 with stop-loss at 1875.
₹259 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
257
254
265
270
Closes above the resistance at 257 hinting further rally. Go long with a stop-loss at 254.
₹172 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
162
175
180
Consider buying at current level of 172 and on a dip to 168. Place stop-loss at 162.
₹2626 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2560
2675
2700
Either buy above 2650 with stop-loss at 2600 or buy if stock bounces off 2600 with stop-loss at 2560.
₹509 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
492
516
523
Buy the stock if it breaks out of hurdle at 516. Stop-loss can be placed at 510.
₹3815 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3780
3750
3835
3880
Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips to 3780. Stop-loss can be placed at 3740.
18017 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17925
17800
18125
18200
Stay on the fence and initiate trade along the direction of break of either 17925 or 18125.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 06, 2022