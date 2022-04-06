hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 06, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Apr 05, 2022

₹1608 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1575

1630

1665

Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1665. Stop-loss can be placed at 1640

₹1861 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1830

1875

1895

Trading above a support. Short on a break below 1850 with stop-loss at 1875.

₹259 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

254

265

270

Closes above the resistance at 257 hinting further rally. Go long with a stop-loss at 254.

₹172 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

162

175

180

Consider buying at current level of 172 and on a dip to 168. Place stop-loss at 162.

₹2626 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2560

2675

2700

Either buy above 2650 with stop-loss at 2600 or buy if stock bounces off 2600 with stop-loss at 2560.

₹509 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

492

516

523

Buy the stock if it breaks out of hurdle at 516. Stop-loss can be placed at 510.

₹3815 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3780

3750

3835

3880

Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips to 3780. Stop-loss can be placed at 3740.

18017 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17925

17800

18125

18200

Stay on the fence and initiate trade along the direction of break of either 17925 or 18125.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 06, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you