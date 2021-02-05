Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 5, 2021

| Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

₹1578 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1564

1550

1590

1605

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,590 levels

₹1279 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1290

1300

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,265 levels

₹230 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

227

223

233

236

Last session the stock of ITC gained 6 per cent with a good volume, breaking a key resistance. Buy on dips

₹97 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

94

91

100

103

The stock of ONGC can continue to trend upwards in the near future. Go long with a stop-loss at ₹94

₹1923 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1890

1940

1960

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond 1,940 levels

₹355 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

348

342

360

365

Initiate fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹348

₹3187 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3150

3210

3235

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹3,210 levels

14895 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14820

14750

14950

15000

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract declines below 14,820 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
stocks and shares
