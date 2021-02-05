Day Trading Guide for February 5, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1578 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1564
1550
1590
|
1605
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,590 levels
₹1279 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1265
1250
1290
|
1300
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,265 levels
₹230 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
227
223
233
|
236
Last session the stock of ITC gained 6 per cent with a good volume, breaking a key resistance. Buy on dips
₹97 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
94
91
100
|
103
The stock of ONGC can continue to trend upwards in the near future. Go long with a stop-loss at ₹94
₹1923 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1890
1940
|
1960
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond 1,940 levels
₹355 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
348
342
360
|
365
Initiate fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹348
₹3187 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3150
3210
|
3235
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹3,210 levels
14895 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14820
14750
14950
|
15000
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract declines below 14,820 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
