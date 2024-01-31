₹1444 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1390
1465
1500
Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹1651 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1630
1680
1710
Go long with a stop-loss at 1640 if bounce is seen from here
₹438 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
432
442
444
Go short now and at 441. Stop-loss can be kept at 443
₹249 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
241
253
257
Go short now and at 251. Stop-loss can be placed at 254
₹2815 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2790
2770
2850
2900
Go short on a rise at 2840. Keep the stop-loss at 2860
₹627 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
622
619
630
634
Go short now and at 628. Place the stop-loss at 631
₹3799 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3780
3760
3835
3865
Go short on a break below 3780. Keep the stop-loss at 3790
21625 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21580
21440
21720
21865
Go short on a break below 21580 with a stop-loss at 21610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
