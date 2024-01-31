₹1444 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1390

1465

1500

Go long only above 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹1651 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1630

1680

1710

Go long with a stop-loss at 1640 if bounce is seen from here

₹438 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

432

442

444

Go short now and at 441. Stop-loss can be kept at 443

₹249 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

245

241

253

257

Go short now and at 251. Stop-loss can be placed at 254

₹2815 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2790

2770

2850

2900

Go short on a rise at 2840. Keep the stop-loss at 2860

₹627 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

622

619

630

634

Go short now and at 628. Place the stop-loss at 631

₹3799 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3780

3760

3835

3865

Go short on a break below 3780. Keep the stop-loss at 3790

21625 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21580

21440

21720

21865

Go short on a break below 21580 with a stop-loss at 21610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

