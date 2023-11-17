₹1508 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1475
1520
1550
Wait for dips. Go long at 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1444 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1395
1455
1485
Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹439 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
437
434
443
446
Go long now and at 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 436
₹202 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
197
204
207
Wait for dips. Go long at 201. Keep the stop-loss at 199
₹2363 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2325
2375
2400
Go long on dips at 2355. Keep a tight stop-loss at 2340
₹584 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
582
579
589
592
Go short below 582. Stop-loss can be placed at 583
₹3498 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3470
3430
3535
3575
Wait for dips. Go long at 3475. Keep the stop-loss at 3460
19835 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19790
19720
19880
19945
Go long only above 19880. Stop-loss can be kept at 19860
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
