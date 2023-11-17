₹1508 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1475

1520

1550

Wait for dips. Go long at 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1444 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1395

1455

1485

Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹439 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

437

434

443

446

Go long now and at 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 436

₹202 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

197

204

207

Wait for dips. Go long at 201. Keep the stop-loss at 199

₹2363 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2325

2375

2400

Go long on dips at 2355. Keep a tight stop-loss at 2340

₹584 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

582

579

589

592

Go short below 582. Stop-loss can be placed at 583

₹3498 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3470

3430

3535

3575

Wait for dips. Go long at 3475. Keep the stop-loss at 3460

19835 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19790

19720

19880

19945

Go long only above 19880. Stop-loss can be kept at 19860

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

