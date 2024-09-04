₹1638 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1595

1640

1670

Go short only below 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1940 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1890

1965

1980

Wait for dips. Go long at 1925. Keep the stop-loss at 1915

₹509 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

507

500

513

517

Go short only below 507. Stop-loss can be kept at 508

₹322 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

318

316

325

328

Go short now and at 324. Stop-loss can be placed at 326

₹3019 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2995

2960

3040

3060

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock now

₹824 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

821

817

826

830

Go long only above 826. Stop-loss can be placed at 824

₹4512 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4495

4460

4565

4600

Wait for dips. Go long at 4500. Stop-loss can be kept at 4485

25345 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25300

25250

25400

25500

Wait for dips. Go long at 25310. Keep the stop-loss at 25285

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

