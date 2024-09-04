₹1638 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1595
1640
1670
Go short only below 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1940 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1890
1965
1980
Wait for dips. Go long at 1925. Keep the stop-loss at 1915
₹509 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
507
500
513
517
Go short only below 507. Stop-loss can be kept at 508
₹322 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
318
316
325
328
Go short now and at 324. Stop-loss can be placed at 326
₹3019 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2995
2960
3040
3060
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock now
₹824 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
821
817
826
830
Go long only above 826. Stop-loss can be placed at 824
₹4512 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4495
4460
4565
4600
Wait for dips. Go long at 4500. Stop-loss can be kept at 4485
25345 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25300
25250
25400
25500
Wait for dips. Go long at 25310. Keep the stop-loss at 25285
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
