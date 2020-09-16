Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 16, 2020

| Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

₹1070 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1057

1045

1085

1100

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,057 levels

₹981 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

972

960

990

1000

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys with a fixed stop-loss at ₹972 levels

₹181 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

175

184

186

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹184 levels

₹73 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

71

69

76

79

The stock is range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session as stance is neutal

₹2317 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2280

2338

2360

As long as the stock of RIL trades above the key support level of ₹2,300 near term view is positive. Buy in dips

₹200 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

188

206

211

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹206 levels

₹2490 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2470

2450

2515

2535

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,470 levels

11527 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11475

11420

11580

11630

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹11,475 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 16, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.