Day Trading Guide for September 16, 2020

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
₹1070 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1057
1045
1085
|
1100
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,057 levels
₹981 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
972
960
990
|
1000
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys with a fixed stop-loss at ₹972 levels
₹181 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
178
175
184
|
186
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹184 levels
₹73 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
71
69
76
|
79
The stock is range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session as stance is neutal
₹2317 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2280
2338
|
2360
As long as the stock of RIL trades above the key support level of ₹2,300 near term view is positive. Buy in dips
₹200 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
188
206
|
211
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹206 levels
₹2490 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2470
2450
2515
|
2535
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,470 levels
11527 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11475
11420
11580
|
11630
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹11,475 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
