A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
What head of income is the compensation received on compulsory acquisition of a house with plot taxable under? Or is it exempt?
Rajan NA
Section 45(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) deals with taxability of capital gains pursuant to compulsory acquisition of capital asset under any law. A house with plot is a capital asset and gains arising due to compulsory acquisition shall be taxed under the head ‘Capital Gain’. Depending on the period of holding the capital gains may have to be categorized as long-term or short-term .
The query is related to tax deducted at source. Is it mandatory to file income tax returns, by only referring to Form 26AS? I am yet to receive Form 16/16a from the deductor. In another case Form 26AS doesn’t reflect amounts appropriately, partly they have allowed partly they have not given credit. I request you to please clarify what can be claimed as tax paid now, in ITR?
Sivalingam
Income earned during the financial year needs to be offered to tax while filing the tax return in India. An individual is required to collate details of all income earned during the financial year, like salary income, rental income, interest income, etc. and consider the same for tax filing, regardless of whether there has been tax deduction on such income. It may be noted that the details reflected in the Form 26AS are based on the withholding tax returns filed by tax deductor. It is important to reconcile the income and taxes reported in Form 26AS before filing the tax return. The central processing unit (CPC) checks the accuracy of the amounts offered in the tax return by comparing it with 26AS and raises queries in case of discrepancies. Therefore, in case of any difference in the amount, you are required to connect with the deductor so that necessary corrective action can be undertaken which should then reflect in Form 26AS.
The writer is Partner, Deloitte India
