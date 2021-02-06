Readers’ Feedback

The following two comments are in the context of the story titled ‘No tax benefit on ULIPs, high PF contribution’ that appeared on February 1:

(This might be the) First step towards abolishing EPF.

—Parthiban Balasubramaniam

Taxation on VPF and ULIPs are a very good move. The limit is quite reasonable and any one investing more than ₹2.5 lakh is rich — quite rightly, the returns should be taxed.

—Sundar

This is in the context of the story titled ‘How to hunt for small-cap stocks’ that appeared on January 23. The article is of high practical relevance for long-term small-cap investors.

—Namasivayam K

This is in the context of the story titled ‘Budget to the rescue of bank depositors’ that appeared on February 1. (It’s a) Good intervention by the government. Hope it fructifies into amendments in the relevant Act. (It’s) Good that the government is doing this, which the RBI should have done long back.

—Sundar

This in the context of the story titled ‘Why IPO stocks need close watching’ that appeared on January 9. A great article by Aarati Krishnan as always. You continue to be a beacon of hope for small investors.

—Ramakrishnan

I request BusinessLine’s research team to provide an in-depth analysis on the following areas: One, NPS (National Pension System) Tier I (default option); two, strategy to be adopted to rebalance or switch across various options to maximise the value of corpus at the time of retirement; and, three, importance of STF (specified financial transactions)/rebalancing in NPS Tier I for those who are about to retire from service after 5-10 years.

—Dinesh

BusinessLine Research Bureau says: Sure. We will write on this soon.

Please add ESG (environmental, social and governance) funds in your MF Star Track Ratings.

––Amit Kumar Tandon

BLRB says: Thank you for writing to us. For the ratings, we consider only equity funds with at least a seven-year NAV history, to identify schemes that have delivered consistent returns across various market cycles. ESG funds are relatively new. We also don’t rate categories that have less than five funds.

I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. The recently re-launched Portfolio is excellent, and I am impressed with the page on Derivatives. Keep it up.

––Nandakumar

Please include outlook of mid- and small-cap indices in the ‘Index Outlook’ column.

—Biswajit

BLRB says: The broader trend of the market is captured in the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices, which is why we write on them every week. Mid- and small-caps indices largely follow this trend. We will strive to include technical outlook for the mid- and small-cap indices when there is more action in these segments.

Please see whether my suggestion given below can be considered. A section that carry your expert comments on companies that have announced their results, along with a table that lists the companies that will declare results the next week.

––Sethumadhavan, Chennai

BLRB says: The Research Bureau does analyse results for select stocks every quarter. This is published both in print and online during weekdays, as and when the results are announced.

I have been a reader of The Hindu for the past 23 years, and have been reading BusinessLine every Sunday (Monday earlier). Thanks for the service.

—Nishar Ahamed