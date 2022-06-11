hamburger

Portfolio podcast | Key things to know if you are exploring an education loan

Vishal Balabhadruni |Parv Shah | Updated on: Jun 11, 2022

Vishal Balabhadruni and Parv Shah discuss salient factors you need to consider while taking an education loan

Investing in oneself usually is the best investment one can make. In a knowledge-intensive world, the more qualifications one has, the better his/her chances of competing well and moving up the corporate ladder. Thus for many career aspirants, post-graduate qualification is now becoming a necessity.

However higher education does not come cheap in many cases. This is where education loans can be of help and enable you to pursue your professional dreams.

Listen in to get the key things you must know to choose the right kind of education loan suited to your requirements and financial status.

