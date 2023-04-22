Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 My 70-year-old promoter was planning retirement in his 40s after initial success but now pursues business more vigorously as CMD, even after becoming a billionaire. He has won prestigious awards and recognition across the industry and society.

2 My CEO famously said, when asked about his expansion plans: “We will expand into cities where we can drive around than be driven around”.

3 When CRISIL came out with specialised rating for my industry, I was the only one to get the highest rating — a sign of my balance sheet strength and business credibility.

4 In my fragmented industry notorious for regional focus, and many examples of failures when players went national, I’ve been fortunate to be successful in several geographies.

5 My profit last year almost equalled my sales 10 years back, reserves and assets have gone up 5 times. Still my shareholders have earned just about 10 per cent per annum over this period.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

Last week’s stock: Symphony

Last week’s winner: Sayyed Kauser