Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 Though I claim to be the largest in the world in my segment, I could manage just about ₹1000 crore revenue last year.

2 I derive almost half my revenue from developed markets and hence can rightfully be called an Indian MNC.

3 My owners are not ‘cool’ with negative shareholder returns over the last five years. If my valuations remain at the same level next year as well, I may enter the notorious club of “10 years of no return”.

4 My founder family continue to retain the maximum permissible stake allowed for promoters while half my floating stocks are with institutional investors.

5 My strong balance sheet with no debt allowed me to invest in brand and technology during the recent down cycle. Hopefully, this will enable me to vault to higher growth when ESG concerns aid my product demand.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Cummins India

Last week’s winner: S. Haripriya

