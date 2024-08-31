1. I am a top 3 player nationally, serving more than 2 crore customers.
2. Post listing, I remained range-bound around offer price for several months before moving 10 times over the subsequent three years. Then I declined 45 per cent in just over six months during a rising market trend.
3. My billionaire-founder is well known for his passion for exotic cars and interests in designer homes.
4. My last two years’ profits are more than the cumulative profits I earned over my three decades of history.
5. In an asset-light business, my return on equity has been well above 40 per cent over the last one/three/five years.
Last week’s stock: Cello World
Last week’s winner: Jitendra Chawla
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.