1. I am a top 3 player nationally, serving more than 2 crore customers.

2. Post listing, I remained range-bound around offer price for several months before moving 10 times over the subsequent three years. Then I declined 45 per cent in just over six months during a rising market trend.

3. My billionaire-founder is well known for his passion for exotic cars and interests in designer homes.

4. My last two years’ profits are more than the cumulative profits I earned over my three decades of history.

5. In an asset-light business, my return on equity has been well above 40 per cent over the last one/three/five years.

Last week’s stock: Cello World

Last week’s winner: Jitendra Chawla