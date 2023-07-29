Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Though I have more than 40 years’ history and am leader of my business, I am still a small-cap stock.

My promoter became a billionaire due to his other business interests though I am the only listed company he promoted. He continues to remain active despite beginning his career in the 1970s.

My promoter holding has reduced in the recent quarters, resulting in DIIs’ stake being higher than that of promoters.

My revenues have almost doubled over the last 5 years. Due to my interest obligations hitting a new high, my operating profit and net profits have remained the same.

While I have delivered more than 10 times’ return to my shareholders over the last decade, they are disappointed with single-digit returns over the last 5 years.

Last week’s stock:KEI Industries Ltd

Last week’s winner: Dipak Banerjee