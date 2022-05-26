hamburger

Technical Analysis

Astral Limited (₹1,645.2): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 25, 2022

Book profits when price touches ₹1,560

The stock of Astral Limited has been depreciating since the beginning of this year. It faced resistance at around ₹2,500 where it started the downtrend in early 2022. The latest leg of decline began in May from about ₹2,200 and on Wednesday, the scrip marked a fresh 52-week low of ₹1,641.05. The price action is bearish, and the stock is likely to decline further from the current levels. The nearest support can be spotted at ₹1,560. A breach of this can drag the stock to ₹1,500 from where it could witness a rebound. Whatsoever, one can consider this stock for intraday short on Thursday.

That is, initiate fresh short position at the current level of ₹1,645 and place stop-loss at ₹1,690 because a rally above this level on Thursday is not likely to happen. In case if the stock opens the session above ₹1,690, refrain from trading. On the other hand, if there is a gap-down open, let the stock appreciate to ₹1,645 and then initiate short positions. Book profits when price touches ₹1,560.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on May 26, 2022
