Nifty call: Go long on rally above 14,250 levels with fixed stop-loss

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 January futures (14,238)
The Sensex and Nifty 50 began Wednesday’s session on a positive note amid weak Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has slipped 0.38 per cent to 27,055 and the Hang Seng index is trading flat at around 27,632 levels.
Though the domestic benchmark indices started the session on a positive note, they immediately slipped into negative territory and are wavering between positive and negative territory. Yet, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances.
Volatility index, India VIX, has climbed 0.3 per cent to 20.5 levels. The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices have climbed 1.2 per cent and 0.86 per cent respectively. The Nifty FMCG and Pharma are hovering in negative territory and are down by 0.5 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. Buying interest is seen in the Nifty media, realty and PSU Bank indices that have advanced between 1-1.6 per cent.
Following a positive open at 14,249, the Nifty 50 January month contract marked an intraday high at 14,252 and then slipped to register an intraday low at 14,195. But the contract bounced up from the intraday low and is now trading at around 14,242 levels. The contract is likely to test resistance at 14,250 levels. A strong rally above this level can take it higher to 14,275 and then to 14,300 levels.
Traders can take long positions above 14,250 levels with a fixed stop-loss. But a strong plunge below the immediate base level of 14,200 can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 14,170 and then to 14,150 levels. Next supports are at 14,125 and 14,100 levels.
Strategy: Go long on a strong rally above 14,250 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 14,200 and 14,170
Resistances: 14,250 and 14,275
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RBL Bank. The stock gained 4.6 per cent ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1415140214381450 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...