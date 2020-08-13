Phillips Carbon Black (₹116.3): Buy

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a key medium-term resistance at ₹112. This rally provides short-term perspective traders with an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.
Since recording a 52-week low at ₹54 in late March, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. In early August, the stock took support at ₹95 and continued to trend upwards, breaching its 200-day moving average recently.
Moreover, the stock trades well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. The daily relative strength index features in the bullish zone, and the weekly RSI has just entered the bullish zone from the neutral region.
Further, the daily, as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators, are featuring in the favourable terrain implying buying interest. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past week.
Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It has the potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹121 and ₹124 in the coming trading sessions. Short-term prospective traders can buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹113.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...